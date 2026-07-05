Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem greenfield airport plan gains altitude

KHAMMAM: The dream of a greenfield airport for Bhadradri Kothagudem has moved one step closer to the runway. With the state government identifying Seethampeta and Sujathanagar as the most suitable locations following a detailed feasibility study, the proposal now awaits the Union government’s nod.

State Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has submitted the feasibility report to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, urging the Centre to approve the long-pending project.

The study, carried out by Raj Technologies, examined six potential sites based on land availability, terrain, environmental impact, runway alignment and transport connectivity. It identified Seethampeta and Sujathanagar as the most suitable locations, where around 667 acres can be developed without major technical or environmental constraints. The proposed airport is expected to handle ATR 72-600 aircraft.

In his letter to the Union minister, Nageswara Rao highlighted Kothagudem’s strategic importance as a tribal, industrial and tourism hub. He pointed out that the district is home to the Singareni coalfields, the Heavy Water Plant, ITC, BPL and several other major industries.

He also underlined the significance of the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam, popularly known as ‘Dakshina Ayodhya’, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year. An airport, he said, would substantially improve connectivity for pilgrims and tourists.