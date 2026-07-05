TGSRTC’s UPI revenue surges 1,266%

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has seen a sharp rise in UPI payments, with monthly revenue increasing from Rs 5.41 crore in March 2025 to Rs 73.90 crore by January 2026—a jump of 1,265.99%. Daily UPI collections have surged from about Rs 2,000 at launch in March 2025 to nearly Rs 2.5 crore on average now.

Digital ticketing also recorded strong growth, rising from 5.25 lakh tickets in March 2025 to 64.17 lakh in June 2026, an increase of 1,122.29%, a senior official told the TNIE. Overall, digital ticket issuance has grown over 11-fold, while UPI revenue has increased nearly 13 times during the period.

Since March 2025, TGSRTC has issued 42.75 crore digital tickets and collected Rs 505.95 crore through UPI payments in 11 months.

Passengers are increasingly using QR-based UPI payments by scanning codes on conductors’ devices, reducing cash handling transactions.

“Digitisation in TGSRTC did not happen overnight. It has been a continuous process implemented in phases by understanding the needs of passengers. The journey from just Rs 2,000 in daily UPI collections to Rs 2.5 crore today reflects the trust commuters have placed in us.” TGSRTC Executive Director Rajashekar said.

FREE AC FEEDER BUSES LAUNCHED FOR HYD-B’LURU PAX

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC has launched a free AC feeder bus service for passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. The facility is available to passengers who book Hyderabad-Bengaluru services with Shamshabad selected as their boarding point for buses departing after 6 pm.