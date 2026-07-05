The student who turned his father's stroke into a life-changing innovation

HYDERABAD: A brain stroke left Balu’s father paralysed. It also left Balu determined to find a solution. A year later, the Osmania University biomedical engineering student has developed a prototype device that uses tongue movements to control electronic devices — a low-cost innovation that promises to reduce dependence on caregivers and restore a sense of independence.

M Balu, a third-year biomedical engineering student at the University College of Engineering (UCE), OU, has developed a wearable assistive device that enables people with paralysis or limb loss to operate electronic devices using simple tongue movements.

Called the “Tongue Capacitive Touch Control Assistive Device for Paralysed and Limb-Loss Patients”, the prototype is built into a customised dental aligner fitted with capacitive touch sensors. It detects tongue gestures and wirelessly transmits commands through Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Human Interface Device (HID) technology, allowing users to operate smartphones, laptops, wheelchairs and other Bluetooth-enabled devices without using their hands.

The project was encouraged by OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram and developed under the mentorship of Dr KE Ch Vidyasagar, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

For Balu, the invention is deeply personal. “The idea came after my father suffered a brain stroke about a year ago. Watching him struggle made me realise how difficult life becomes when a person loses mobility. I wanted to create something that would help people interact with technology independently and reduce their dependence on caregivers,” he tells the TNIE.