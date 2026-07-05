Union Minister Kishan directs SCCL to draw 15-year roadmap for energy security

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) must play a key role in ensuring South India’s energy security by adopting a long-term strategy to meet the country’s growing power demand.

Chairing a review meeting on Singareni’s performance and future roadmap at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad, the Union minister directed the company to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the next 10 to 15 years. Stating that coal would remain a crucial part of India’s energy mix for decades, he asked SCCL to increase production, reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

Reviewing coal production, transportation, overburden removal, new mining projects, production targets and the status of statutory clearances, Kishan urged the company to actively participate in upcoming coal block auctions conducted by the Ministry of Coal to secure additional mining blocks and expand production capacity.

He further stressed that public sector enterprises must remain competitive by improving quality standards, operating more efficiently and transparently communicating the company’s financial and operational realities to employees. To drive long-term reforms, he proposed constituting a special committee and assured the Centre’s full support for Singareni’s expansion plans.

Highlighting the potential of coal gasification, Kishan advised SCCL to explore the sector, even on a pilot basis, and suggested taking up projects in the Ramagundam industrial region, citing the presence of fertiliser and other industrial units.

Referring to the possible impact of the El Nino, Kishan said electricity consumption in the agriculture and industrial sectors could rise significantly. He called on SCCL and Coal India Limited to strengthen coal production, transportation and supply systems to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability for power generation, while directing the company to expedite transportation contracts to handle higher output.