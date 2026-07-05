Warangal artist marks USA 250 with Statue of Liberty sculpture inside a needle's eye

WARANGAL: The Statue of Liberty in New York stands at 93 metres tall. At just 0.93 millimetres, 10,000 times smaller, Ajay Kumar Matwada, a micro sculptor from Warangal, has created a detailed miniature of the iconic monument, along with the ‘USA 250’ logo and the American flag, inside the eye of a needle to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

An internationally acclaimed micro sculptor, Matwada spent nearly 130 hours over three months creating the original sculpture in 2018. To commemorate USA 250, he revisited the work and added the official USA 250 logo and a miniature flag.

The tiny flag faithfully reproduces all 13 stripes—seven red and six white—and all 50 white stars with remarkable precision, despite being crafted within the eye of a needle.

His work has previously earned international recognition. In 2024, he won first prize in the India-US Space Cooperation Visual Art Competition organised by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad. He was later invited as a special guest to the 248th US Independence Day celebrations hosted by the Consulate, where he was honoured for his artistic achievement.