Will operate KLIS barrages after NDSA nod: Minister Uttam

NALGONDA: State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project would be operationalised only after restoration works are completed and technical clearances are obtained from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Speaking after chairing a review meeting with senior irrigation officials at Vijayavihar in Nagarjunasagar, Uttam said public safety would take precedence over political considerations and the barrages would remain non-operational until all structural defects were rectified and cleared by the apex agencies.

Noting that over Rs 1.10 lakh crore had been invested in the Kaleshwaram Project, he said operating the barrages before restoration was complete could endanger Bhadrachalam town and nearly 40 downstream villages.

The minister said restoration was being carried out using scientific methods,including geotechnical studies, non-destructive testing, ground-penetrating radar surveys, drone inspections and over 100 boreholes. Uttam said all barrage gates had been kept open on the NDSA’s recommendation to reduce structural pressure, while the CWPRS, the CWC and international experts were evaluating the restoration.The barrages, he added, would reopen only after their safety was established.

Reviewing the Nagarjunasagar Dam,Uttam directed officials to prepare estimates for repair works, take up canal lining, and submit phase-wise proposals to cover open urban canals.Stressing that safety,quality and timely execution remained priorities, he instructed officials to complete all works within the stipulated deadlines without compromising construction standards.

Earlier, Uttam inaugurated a modern export-oriented rice mill in Miryalaguda before inspecting the ongoing Gullapotulagandi, Keshavapur and Nellikallu lift irrigation schemes, where he directed officials to expedite the works.

Criticising the previous administration, he said several irrigation schemes announced during its tenure had remained on paper. The Irrigation minister asserted that the Congress government was now implementing those projects on the ground to benefit the farming community.