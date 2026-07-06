CURE for old law: Bill proposes to increase property tax in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: If the draft Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, is implemented, property owners across Hyderabad’s core urban region may soon have to pay double the tax.

The Bill proposes replacing the existing Annual Rental Value (ARV)-based property tax system with a Capital Value System (CVS), a shift officials say is likely to significantly increase property tax collections and the tax payable by owners if the legislation is implemented.

The state government has released the draft Bill for public consultation, proposing to replace the nearly 70-year-old GHMC Act (originally enacted as the Hyderabad Municipal Corporations Act, 1955).

Citizens, Resident Welfare Associations, industry bodies and other stakeholders can submit suggestions until July 24 through their respective civic body (GHMC, CMC or MMC) website. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a unified governance framework for the Core Urban Region, while retaining decentralised administration at the corporation level.

Among the Bill’s most significant proposals is the shift from the ARV-based property tax system to a Capital Value System, under which tax will be linked to the market value of properties rather than their rental value.

Municipal officials said the change is expected to substantially increase property tax liability, with some estimates indicating it could nearly double for many property owners. The Bill also proposes rebates for timely payment of property tax while abolishing obsolete levies such as octroi and dog tax.