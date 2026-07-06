EV firm alleges source code theft by former employees in Telangana

HYDERABAD: EvGateway India has lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad Cybercrime police against its former head, Uday Kumar Reddy Chagari and others, alleging theft of confidential company information, diversion of business opportunities and misuse of company data.

The complaint, filed by company representative Srikanth Sarma Malladi, also names current employee Murali Krishna Gone, former consultant Pradeep Kuchana, Resilient Grid Systems India Private Limited (RGSI) and persons connected with the US-based entity Gravity Energy.

Uday Reddy, who left EVG in January 2026, had access to confidential client details, engineering data, pricing information, internal strategies and employee records. After leaving the company, he allegedly floated RGSI and recruited EVG employees.

The complainant alleged that Murali Krishna, while continuing on EVG’s payroll, secretly worked with Uday Reddy using an RGSI email account and handled the ‘NEVI4’ project for RGSI and Gravity Energy while officially working on the same project for EVG. The alleged misconduct came to light after an email was mistakenly marked to a former EVG employee.