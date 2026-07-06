For BJP, its four MPs from Hyderabad are trump cards

HYDERABAD: The upcoming municipal corporation elections are expected to be a crucial political test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it seeks to strengthen its position in Telangana ahead of future Assembly elections.

The polls will place several senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, under the spotlight. Although the party won only one Assembly seat in Hyderabad, it secured four Lok Sabha constituencies — Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Medak — that together cover several municipal corporation areas.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, who recently completed a year in office, also faces an important organisational challenge. Party leaders view the corporation elections as a key milestone in the BJP’s efforts to expand its urban base in Telangana.

According to party sources, the BJP has decided to entrust its MPs with the responsibility of securing a majority of divisions in their respective corporation areas. Former state president and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar has reportedly been assigned responsibility for the Warangal Corporation campaign. During his tenure as state president, the BJP won 46 divisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, its best-ever performance in the civic body.

The party is also looking to build on the momentum generated by recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who addressed booth-level workers and party leaders during their programmes in Telangana.