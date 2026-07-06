Four members of family killed after private bus rammed into car in Telangana

NALGONDA: Four members of a family were killed and one person sustained critical injuries in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway near the outskirts of Peddakaparthi village in Chityala mandal.

According to police, a private travels bus lost control and rammed into a car that was travelling towards Hyderabad from Chityala. The impact of the collision crushed the car, killing four occupants on the spot.

The deceased were identified as K Srikara Prasad (62), a film editor from Hyderabad, M Vijaya Lakshmi (40), M Shreya (17), and M Prabhav (12), all residents of Hyderabad.

The car driver, MVVN Prasad (45), a resident of Kakinada, sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

On receiving information, Chityala police reached the spot and extricated the bodies from the mangled vehicle before shifting them to the Nalgonda Area Hospital for a postmortem.