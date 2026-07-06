Hand over Kaleshwaram project to KCR; BRS will provide water to entire Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KANNEPALLI: Claiming that one lakh cusecs of water was going waste through Kannepalli pump house, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hand over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and the pink party will provide irrigation to the entire state.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Kannepalli pump house, the former minister said: “Hand over Kaleshwaram project to KCR for one week and give us four CEs, DEs and AEs. The BRS will provide irrigation to entire Telangana.”

“If pumps are operated at Kannepalli, the water could be taken to Annaram, just 13.5 km away, by gravity,” he said, while blaming the government for not operating the pumps.

“If these pumps are operated, water could also be diverted to SRSP, Mallannasagar and Nizamsagar. It can be diverted even to Kodad if two tmcft water is lifted from Kannepally,” he added

‘Protect state from drought’

Demanding that the government immediately operate the Kannepalli pump house and lift Godavari waters to protect the state from the impending drought, Rama Rao warned that Telangana may face a severe water crisis due to the combined impact of El Nino, deficient rainfall and government inaction.