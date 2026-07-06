IMD issues three-day rain alert for Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across parts of the state until July 8.

On Monday, several areas are likely to receive light to moderate rain, accompanied by lower-level gusty winds at speeds of 50-60 kmph.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in one or two northern districts, while light to moderate rain is likely in isolated places across the rest of the state.

According to the IMD, the weather activity is being driven by a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coast. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, cross the north Odisha coast within the next 24 hours, and then move across north Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues its advance over the country.