Lite byte | Telangana Congress worries BRS turned focus from Rythu Bharosa to debt, tenders

Pink trap? Congress thinks it took the bait

Congress and BRS leaders have spent the past few days trading challenges over the state’s debt and allegations surrounding Gurukula tenders. But within Congress circles, there’s now a growing feeling that the BRS may have achieved exactly what it wanted. The buzz is that just as the government was crediting more than Rs 9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the political conversation shifted almost entirely to debt figures and tender controversies.

Some Congress MLAs and ministers are privately wondering whether the pink party cleverly lured them into a debate that overshadowed what was supposed to be a feel-good moment for the government. Adding to the chatter is the belief that a particular minister kept the argument alive for an extra day when it could have been allowed to fade away, while another apparently ignored the party leadership’s advice altogether, helping the narrative drift even further off course. Politics, after all, isn’t just about setting the agenda — it’s also about making sure you don’t end up walking into your rival’s trap.