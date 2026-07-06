No animosity towards Congress or Telangana govt, asserts MLA Rajgopal

NALGONDA: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Sunday clarified that he was compelled to speak out against the formation of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Trust Board due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

He explained that he made the remarks not out of any animosity towards the Congress or the government. His comments gained significant political importance as they were made in the backdrop of ongoing speculation that he has been staying away from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s public meetings and official Congress gatherings as he was dissatisfied over not being given a ministerial berth as promised.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a free eye camp organised under the auspices of the Komatireddy Susheelamma Foundation in Choutuppal municipality centre, Rajgopal asserted that he was only finding fault with certain decisions taken by the Congress, but not the party itself.

Stating that he has always been striving to strengthen the party, he added that “if the Congress has to retain power in the coming days, they should constantly brainstorm on what is on the minds of the people and what needs to be done for them”.