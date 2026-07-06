Oxygen shortage in Telangana govt hospital claims newborn's life.

SANGAREDDY: A newborn baby died at a government hospital in Zaheerabad, allegedly due to asphyxiation.

According to sources, Sudarshan from Potpally village in Jarasangam mandal brought his pregnant wife, Manohara, to the hospital for delivery. However, with doctors reportedly unavailable, the delivery was conducted by nurses and ayahs.

After birth, the newborn developed breathing complications and was shifted to the ICU. Despite efforts, the infant could not be saved allegedly due to a lack of oxygen support.

The grieving parents and relatives have accused hospital staff of negligence, claiming it led to the baby’s death.

MLA Manick Rao visited the hospital and alleged that there were not enough doctors on duty.

He urged the government to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.