Telangana

Oxygen shortage in Telangana govt hospital claims newborn's life

With doctors allegedly absent, nurses and ayahs conducted the delivery at Zaheerabad hospital. The newborn later died after developing breathing complications, allegedly due to lack of oxygen.
Oxygen shortage in Telangana govt hospital claims newborn's life.
Oxygen shortage in Telangana govt hospital claims newborn's life.(Express Illustrations)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

SANGAREDDY: A newborn baby died at a government hospital in Zaheerabad, allegedly due to asphyxiation.

According to sources, Sudarshan from Potpally village in Jarasangam mandal brought his pregnant wife, Manohara, to the hospital for delivery. However, with doctors reportedly unavailable, the delivery was conducted by nurses and ayahs.

After birth, the newborn developed breathing complications and was shifted to the ICU. Despite efforts, the infant could not be saved allegedly due to a lack of oxygen support.

The grieving parents and relatives have accused hospital staff of negligence, claiming it led to the baby’s death.

MLA Manick Rao visited the hospital and alleged that there were not enough doctors on duty.

He urged the government to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

oxygen shortage
newborn death