SIR exercise: 85% forms distributed across Telangana, digitisation under way

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana is progressing steadily, with 2,88,14,650 Enumeration Forms (EFs)—covering 85.18% of the state’s 3,38,26,448 electors—distributed as of July 4, 2026. Officials said 14,38,446 forms have already been digitised as part of the verification exercise.

In the CURE region, Hyderabad district leads in digitisation, with 29,71,175 forms (62.73%) distributed and 1,05,393 (2.23%) digitised. Rangareddy has distributed 27,24,927 forms (73.65% of 36,88,743 voters), with 54,385 (1.47%) digitised. Medchal–Malkajgiri has distributed 16,57,156 forms (55.63% of 29,79,130 voters), with 21,539 (0.72%) digitised.

In Adilabad, the distribution process is nearly complete and digitisation stands at around 2.5%, with officials confident of meeting the deadline. Kedarpur village polling station in Boraj mandal has achieved near-complete digitisation, recording 279 out of 280 voters.