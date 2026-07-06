Switching on Kaleshwaram pumps risky, says Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday hit back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao, rejecting the latter’s claim that the Kaleshwaram pumps could be switched on immediately. Citing directives of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), the minister said operating the three barrages before scientific rehabilitation would endanger lives, including those in Bhadrachalam.

Addressing reporters, Uttam said the Medigadda (Lakshmi), Annaram and Sundilla barrages would remain in free-flow condition until rehabilitation works are completed, with the government targeting July-August 2027 for completion.

Calling the BRS campaign politically motivated, Uttam added: “This is not politics. This is engineering and public safety.”

He accused the BRS of misleading farmers and the public by portraying a complex engineering issue as a simple operational decision. “The pumps cannot be operated as the NDSA has prohibited operation of the three barrages until scientific rehabilitation is completed and their safety is certified,” Uttam said.

He said the barrages could be operated only after comprehensive testing, rehabilitation and mandatory clearances from the NDSA and the Central Water Commission (CWC). “Our responsibility is to protect lives, safeguard public investment and restore the project scientifically. Safety is non-negotiable,” he said.