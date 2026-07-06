Telangana CM Revanth's likely visit brings momentum to Vasalamarri development push

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s likely visit to Vasalamarri village in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the second week of July has sparked renewed hope among villagers. The visit is expected to accelerate plans to develop the village as a model “special development village”, while also bringing the long-pending Indiramma housing scheme closer to reality.
The village, once adopted by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has reportedly witnessed years of stalled or incomplete development. Villagers say that while KCR made several promises to transform Vasalamarri and even shared community meals with residents, many works — including double-bedroom housing, a new gram panchayat building, government school infrastructure, and road development — were left incomplete after the demolition of old structures.
With the current chief minister’s visit expected soon, the district administration has reportedly stepped up efforts, putting ongoing works on a war footing. Senior district officials and technical teams from the housing department are frequently visiting the village to review progress on the ground according to villagers.
Under the Congress government’s Indiramma Housing Scheme, a total of 143 houses have been sanctioned for Vasalamarri. Officials are aiming to significantly advance construction before the chief minister’s visit. Of these, 57 houses are currently under construction at various stages-27 have reached the slab level, 10 are at the roof stage, and 12 are at the basement stage. Five houses are in the initial phase, while 32 beneficiaries are yet to begin construction due to technical and other issues, according to the officials.
Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Dommata Anuradha Babu expressed optimism that the chief minister’s visit would help expedite stalled development works, although the official date of the visit has not yet been confirmed.
Officials noted that the lack of housing plots has been the primary reason some beneficiaries have been unable to begin construction despite allotments under the scheme.
Villagers hope the chief minister’s visit will bring clarity on key issues, including housing plots, school infrastructure, and overall village development. “The visit may finally bring direction and momentum to pending works,” said S Dasaratha, a village resident.
Speaking to TNIE, a district official from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri said steps are being taken to ensure all key development works are completed ahead of the chief minister’s visit.