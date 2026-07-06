Telangana CM Revanth's likely visit brings momentum to Vasalamarri development push

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s likely visit to Vasalamarri village in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the second week of July has sparked renewed hope among villagers. The visit is expected to accelerate plans to develop the village as a model “special development village”, while also bringing the long-pending Indiramma housing scheme closer to reality.

The village, once adopted by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has reportedly witnessed years of stalled or incomplete development. Villagers say that while KCR made several promises to transform Vasalamarri and even shared community meals with residents, many works — including double-bedroom housing, a new gram panchayat building, government school infrastructure, and road development — were left incomplete after the demolition of old structures.

With the current chief minister’s visit expected soon, the district administration has reportedly stepped up efforts, putting ongoing works on a war footing. Senior district officials and technical teams from the housing department are frequently visiting the village to review progress on the ground according to villagers.