Telangana govt biased towards AIMIM in HYDRAA action: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that the Congress government is adopting a dual approach in dealing with land disputes, protection of lakes and public lands in the state.

Addressing the media here, Kishan slammed the government for acting swiftly against ordinary citizens while allegedly showing reluctance to take similar action in issues related to the AIMIM.

“The HYDRAA authorities have been taking quick action against encroachments involving common people but the same urgency is not evident in cases involving institutions linked to the AIMIM,” he said, while demanding that the government ensure “implementation of the law without discrimination”.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus, which was allegedly built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Salkam Cheruvu, Kishan said that the Telangana High Court had raised questions on multiple occasions regarding the matter. “Despite the court seeking explanations from HYDRAA, the Education department and other authorities concerned, the state government has failed to take appropriate action,” he said.

The Union minister further alleged that the Congress government appears to be treating the AIMIM as the sole representative of the entire Muslim community. He claimed that poor Muslims have also suffered due to HYDRAA demolitions, but neither the Congress nor the AIMIM adequately responded when their homes were demolished or their livelihoods were affected. However, he remarked that both parties appear to be acting in tandem when institutions associated with the AIMIM are involved.