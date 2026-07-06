Telangana municipal polls: BRS leaders KTR, Harish prepare to defend political turf

HYDERABAD: The upcoming municipal corporation elections are shaping up to be a crucial political test for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), particularly for its working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao, who will be under pressure to retain the party’s influence in their respective strongholds.

During its decade in power, the BRS swept most urban local bodies across Telangana. Now in the Opposition, the party faces the challenge of defending that support base as the Congress seeks to expand its footprint in key municipal corporations.

For Rama Rao, the focus will be on the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporation areas, where he has consistently highlighted Hyderabad’s development under the previous BRS government. The outcome in these urban centres is likely to be seen as a measure of whether the party has retained its appeal among city voters.

Harish Rao, meanwhile, faces a similar challenge in Siddipet Municipal Corporation, which falls within his political bastion. Political observers say the ruling Congress has been targeting Harish Rao, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the government.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also stepped up visits to Siddipet, including the recent inauguration of a palm oil refinery at Narmetta, signalling the Congress’ intent to make inroads into the segment.