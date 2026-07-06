'What's cooking?': Telangana parents question delay in school breakfast rollout as kitchens await completion

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s plan to expand its breakfast scheme to more government schools is expected to take effect only after a new network of centralised kitchens becomes operational. Officials said the remaining facilities are likely to be ready by September–October this year.

The timeline has drawn criticism from teachers and parents, who questioned why the required infrastructure was not in place before the start of the academic year.

According to the School Education department, tenders have been floated to set up and operate 40 centralised kitchens across the state. Seven kitchens are already functional, serving breakfast to around 1.2 lakh students since June 15, while construction is underway for the remaining 33 units. The state has sanctioned Rs 299.90 crore for 39 kitchens across 33 districts, with the government funding 70% of the cost and NGOs contributing the rest.

Teachers and parent associations said the kitchens could have been completed earlier to ensure that all eligible students received breakfast from the beginning of the academic year. They also urged the government to prioritise districts with higher enrolments in government schools, particularly Hyderabad and other urban centres where demand is high.