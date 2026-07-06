'What's cooking?': Telangana parents question delay in school breakfast rollout as kitchens await completion

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s plan to expand its breakfast scheme to more government schools is expected to take effect only after a new network of centralised kitchens becomes operational. Officials said the remaining facilities are likely to be ready by September–October this year.
The timeline has drawn criticism from teachers and parents, who questioned why the required infrastructure was not in place before the start of the academic year.
According to the School Education department, tenders have been floated to set up and operate 40 centralised kitchens across the state. Seven kitchens are already functional, serving breakfast to around 1.2 lakh students since June 15, while construction is underway for the remaining 33 units. The state has sanctioned Rs 299.90 crore for 39 kitchens across 33 districts, with the government funding 70% of the cost and NGOs contributing the rest.
Teachers and parent associations said the kitchens could have been completed earlier to ensure that all eligible students received breakfast from the beginning of the academic year. They also urged the government to prioritise districts with higher enrolments in government schools, particularly Hyderabad and other urban centres where demand is high.
M Ravinder, mathematics teacher at Government School, Nallakunta and additional general secretary of the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF), said: “While the government has announced new welfare initiatives, timely implementation of student welfare schemes such as the breakfast programme should also receive equal attention. Students should not have to wait months for a basic nutritional entitlement.”
He added that delays could dilute the programme’s impact. “Breakfast directly affects attendance, concentration and learning outcomes, especially among children from economically weaker families. Every month of delay means many students continue attending classes on an empty stomach and it may even affect enrolment in government schools,” he said.
S Vivek, headmaster of a government primary school in Rangareddy, said the infrastructure should have been ready before rollout. A parent, Y Suresh, echoed similar concerns, saying planning should precede announcements.
A senior official from the Education Department said the expansion depends on completing the centralised kitchen network, expected between September and October. The official added that tenders have already been finalised and civil works are progressing across multiple locations in the state.