ACB arrests Telangana DSP with Rs 300 cr assets

HYDERABAD: Days after uncovering assets worth Rs 300 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday formally arrested DSP Bheem Reddy. The ACB had, four days ago, conducted extensive searches at 16 locations, including the DSP’s residence and several other places linked to the officer.

Officials suspect that a substantial portion of the assets was acquired in the names of benamis.

Although there was widespread speculation that the officer would be arrested immediately after the searches, the ACB had initially served him a notice after he cited health concerns. The delay drew criticism. On Monday, however, the agency took Bheem Reddy into custody and shifted him to the ACB headquarters in Nampally.

He is expected to be produced before a court, following which the ACB will seek judicial remand as part of the ongoing investigation.

ACB sources said that officials will continue scrutinising documents seized during the raids, including records related to movable and immovable properties. The investigation will also focus on tracing assets allegedly purchased in the names of family members and benamis, besides verifying the ownership of additional investments, bank deposits, gold, jewellery and other undisclosed assets linked to the officer.

The ACB was yet to issue a detailed statement explaining the four-day gap between the searches and the arrest.

ACB gathering more proof against DSP

It also sought a direction restraining the civic body from taking any coercive action while its Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) application, filed on January 29, 2016, remains pending.

The petition said the property was settled in favour of the trust through a registered settlement deed dated October 27, 2017, by the original pattadar, Edu Shankaraiah, for charitable purposes.