Committee formed to examine Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad on Monday constituted the Select Committee to examine the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, in accordance with the motion adopted by the House on March 30 this year.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. The panel also comprises MLAs Balu Naik Nenavath, Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota, Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy, Kuchkulla Rajesh Reddy, Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Yashaswini Mamidala, Danam Nagender, Kova Laxmi, Koninty Manik Rao, Ram Rao Pawar, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao as members.

The committee is tasked with examining the provisions of the Bill and submitting its report to the Telangana Legislative Assembly on or before the concluding day of the Monsoon Session 2026, according to a Legislative Assembly Bulletin issued by Secretary to Legislature Rendla Thirupathi.

Assembly, Council panels

Meanwhile, the Telangana Legislature has constituted the Joint Committees, Legislative Assembly Committees and Legislative Council Committees for 2026-27. The appointments were notified through a Legislature Bulletin issued on Monday.

Among the Joint Committees, Kadiyam Srihari has been appointed chairman of the committee on subordinate legislation, while the Assembly Speaker will head the committees on amenities and wildlife & environment protection. Makkan Singh Raj Thakur will chair the committee on welfare of Backward Classes, Medipally Sathyam the committee on welfare of Scheduled Castes, Payam Venkateswarlu the committee on welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Matta Ragamayee the committee on library, Chittem Parnika Reddy the committee on welfare of women, children, disabled and the old aged, and Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota the committee on welfare of minorities.