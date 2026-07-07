Congress, BRS enacting political dramas over Kaleshwaram project: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that both the Congress and BRS were enacting political dramas over the alleged corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram project.

While the previous BRS government turned the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) into an “ATM” for the pink party leaders, the present Congress dispensation is refusing to carried out repairs and restore the project.

Ramchander was addressing the gathering after paying floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee during an event organised at the state BJP office, marking his 125th birth anniversary.

“The Congress government is deliberately delaying repair works even though the National Dam Safety Authority reports highlighting that there were no dam safety measures at Kaleshwaram. The failure to start repair works amounts gross negligence,” he said.

He also alleged that the previous BRS government had turned the Kaleshwaram project into an “ATM”, thinking “they could do politics for generations based purely on money and arrogance”.