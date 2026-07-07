Issue permanent residence certificates, include them in verification documents for SIR: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged the state government to immediately issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs), arguing that several poor residents lack documents required for submission during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Addressing a meeting here, the Hyderabad MP said that “SIR is not an inclusive exercise, but an exclusion one”.

Stating that PRCs should be accepted as valid documents for voter verification, he questioned why the Congress government in Telangana had not adopted the model followed in Karnataka, where the same party is in power.

Owaisi also asked why the two BJP MPs from Telangana, who are also Union ministers, had not convinced the Election Commission of India to accept alternative documents such as PAN cards, driving licences and food security cards.

Accusing the state government of being out of touch with the realities faced by the poor, Owaisi said many eligible voters do not possess the prescribed documents and warned that the government should not wait until names are deleted from the electoral rolls before taking action.

“If there is a conspiracy, the solution is to issue Permanent Residence Certificates,” he said, adding that the Congress government had so far confined itself to holding meetings despite repeated representations from his party.

He urged the government to ensure that no resident is deprived of voting rights due to the lack of residency documents.