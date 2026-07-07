KCR had 209 weeks, yet failed to prove efficacy of Kaleshwaram project: Telangana govt whip Aadi

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Aadi Srinivas on Monday dismissed as “empty rhetoric” BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s recent claim that the pink party will provide irrigation water to the entire state within a week if the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is handed over to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) here, Srinivas pointed out that the Kaleshwaram project was inaugurated in June 2019 and it remained under KCR’s administration until December 2023, giving the former chief minister nearly 209 weeks to demonstrate the project’s effectiveness.

The Vemulawada MLA alleged that despite spending over Rs 1 lakh crore on the project, the BRS government failed to ensure its sustainability, leading to the collapse of the Medigadda barrage in October 2023.

He wondered why KCR, who had claimed personal involvement in designing the project, had remained silent on the reasons behind its structural failures and had not ordered a comprehensive inquiry while in office.