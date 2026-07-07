KCR ready to take responsibility if Kaleshwaram project is handed over: BRS leader Jagadish Reddy

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the BRS could provide irrigation across Telangana if entrusted with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, former minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was willing to accept full responsibility for any mishap.

He said KCR would give a written undertaking accepting responsibility if asked by the government or the state Cabinet.

Jagadish Reddy added that the BRS chief would dissolve the party and quit public life if its claims were proved false.

Speaking to reporters, he rejected Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s assertion that water could not be stored in the project’s three barrages until rehabilitation works were completed.

Meanwhile, former minister Gangula Kamalakar warned that if the government did not operate the Kannepalli pump house, the BRS would launch a “Chalo Kannepalli” and “Chalo Yellampalli” protest with farmers.

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar alleged that the government was excavating sand from the three barrages and was therefore avoiding water storage.

He suggested storing water to a limited extent in the Annaram and Sundilla barrages, claiming there was no threat to either structure.