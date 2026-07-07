No coercive action against Fatima College for now: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed status quo on a petition filed by the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust, restraining the GHMC from taking coercive action against the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus run by the trust at Bandlaguda, until further orders.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order while hearing Writ Petition No. 21450 of 2026 and directed the GHMC to obtain instructions and file its response.

The matter has been posted to August 3, 2026.

The trust sought a declaration that the GHMC’s attempts to interfere with, seize and demolish its property bearing Municipal No. 18-13-18, admeasuring 2,360 sq yd, comprising a ground-plus-seven-floor building in Survey Nos. 62/2 and 62/3, Town Survey No. 8, at MM Colony, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, were illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Petitioner trust filed for regularisation of college building

It also sought a direction restraining the civic body from taking any coercive action while its Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) application, filed on January 29, 2016, remains pending.

The petition said the property was settled in favour of the trust through a registered settlement deed dated October 27, 2017, by the original pattadar, Edu Shankaraiah, for charitable purposes. The trust stated that it had been in possession of the building since December 2015 and has been operating the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus, providing education from KG to PG to around 1,000 students.