Pleas for help from neglected parents flood Nalgonda Prajavani

NALGONDA: Elderly parents abandoned by their children after being stripped of their properties — including the roof over their heads — are no longer willing to suffer in silence. An increasing number of senior citizens are approaching the district administration through the ‘Prajavani’ grievance redressal programme, seeking protection from their own children and restoration of their homes and property.

As many as 22 elderly couples have petitioned the Nalgonda district administration, seeking the return of their houses and properties, along with the right to live with dignity. Their decision to come forward appears to have been inspired by the recent action of district collector B Chandrasekhar, who, on June 8, ordered the restoration of a house to an elderly couple from Miryalaguda — M Ramana Reddy and Chandrakala — after evicting their son.

Acting on the couple’s complaint, the collector ordered an inquiry under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and restored the house to them. The Telangana High Court later upheld the collector’s order after the son challenged his eviction.

The administration’s prompt intervention, coupled with the high court’s endorsement of the collector’s decision, appears to have given hope and confidence to other elderly parents facing neglect and abuse at the hands of their own children.

Parents petition for eviction of sons to reclaim dignity

Since last month, the collector has received 22 petitions — eight from Miryalaguda mandal, six from Nalgonda, three each from Tripuraram and Vemulapawonda and Chandur mandals. Several elderly parents from Miryalaguda told the administration that they had endured abuse and ill-treatment by their sons and sought their eviction from the family homes, hoping it would serve as a deterrent and help them reclaim their dignity and security.