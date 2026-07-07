Telangana govt credits Rs 354 crore into farmers' bank accounts under Rythu Bharosa scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government has credited Rs 354.96 crore into the bank accounts of the farmers who own six to seven acres of land under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The government has so far deposited Rs 7,490.72 crore directly into the bank accounts of 68.37 lakh farmers under this scheme.

The disbursement of Rythu Bharosa assistance commenced on June 30.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that the government achieved a milestone by crediting Rs 7,490.72 crore into accounts of 68.37 lakh beneficiaries in a span of six days. With the latest disbursement, assistance has been extended to farmers cultivating 124.85 lakh acres across the state, he added.

The minister further said that the government had already completed five phases of fund transfers covering farmers with holdings of up to six acres. In the sixth phase, all eligible farmers owning six to seven acres received assistance, he said.

The minister reiterated that the government was fulfilling its commitment to farmers by ensuring timely and transparent transfer of Rythu Bharosa assistance. He said the phased release of funds would continue until all eligible farmers under the scheme receive financial support.