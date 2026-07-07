Telangana poised to become Pharma Capital: Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

SIDDIPET: Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that Telangana would transform into the Pharma Capital of India.

Speaking after inaugurating the CIRO Pharma cancer medicine plant at Karkapatla Biotech Park in Mulugu mandal, the ministers said the expansion of CIRO Pharma and allied industries would further strengthen the state’s pharmaceutical sector. They assured the company of the government’s full support.

Later, along with the district in-charge minister G Venkataswamy, they participated in the second phase of the Indiramma Houses distribution programme in Mulugu.

The ministers said that despite financial constraints, the government has continued to implement welfare schemes such as Indiramma Housing, free RTC travel for women and Gruhajyothi. They added that Indiramma Houses are being transparently allotted to eligible beneficiaries.