Telangana SIR: Over 90% Enumeration Forms distributed; digitisation at 7.8%

HYDERABAD: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has gathered pace with 90.52 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) distributed across the state till Monday. The digitisation of the collected forms, however, is just around 7.80 per cent.

According to the latest status report, Telangana has 3,38,26,448 registered electors. Of these, 3,06,21,142 were provided with enumeration forms, while 26,38,708 forms have been digitised. Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal districts recorded 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms, becoming the first districts to complete the exercise.

In terms of digitisation, Yadadri Bhongir is leading the state with 34.88 per cent, followed by Komaram Bheem (27.91 per cent) and Khammam (20.90 per cent).

Districts lagging in digitisation are Medchal-Malkajgiri (1.08 per cent), Rangareddy (2.48 per cent), Vikarabad (2.67 per cent) and Hyderabad (2.96 per cent).