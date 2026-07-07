Telangana to feel effects of Jharkhand depression

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places across Telangana over the next three days, with strong lower-level winds expected to continue through July 8.

Wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely over north and northeast Telangana, while central and south Telangana may experience winds of 30-40 kmph.

The weather is being influenced by a depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha, moving west-northwest at 15 kmph. According to the IMD, the system is expected to move northwestwards across Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours.

Though the depression is not expected to directly cross Telangana, it is likely to enhance moisture inflow, triggering scattered rainfall and gusty winds across the state.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly in northern districts, to remain cautious as strong winds could affect outdoor activities, weak structures and tree branches.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon continues to advance steadily across the country. The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bathinda. Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan over the next three days.