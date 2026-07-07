Tribal convention demands self-rule, religion code

KHAMMAM: Calling for stronger constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Tribes, tribal leaders from Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Monday adopted a 10-point resolution at the All India Adivasi Constitutional Rights and Culture Protection Coordination Committee convention held in Bhadrachalam.

The resolution sought full implementation of the Fifth Schedule, effective enforcement of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), tribal self-governance, a separate religion code for Adivasis (Sarna), protection of natural resources, rehabilitation of Polavaram project-affected families, recognition of indigenous identity and enhanced political representation.

Former DGP Dr J Purnachandra Rao said inadequate implementation of constitutional safeguards had resulted in Adivasis losing their lands, forests, natural resources and traditional livelihoods. He urged the Union and state governments to fully implement the Fifth Schedule, PESA and the Forest Rights Act.

Participants also expressed concern over the alleged transfer of tribal lands to corporate entities and resolved to intensify a nationwide movement to protect Adivasi constitutional rights. Hundreds of tribal representatives from the five states attended the convention.