Vikarabad temple to be developed on the lines of Yadadri: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to develop Vikarabad as a major tourism hub under the Tourism Hub Development Scheme and also upgrade the Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Vikarabad on the lines of the Yadadri temple development model by constituting a dedicated committee for this purpose.

During a review meeting on tourism development held at Bodhi Pavilion in the MCR HRD Institute, the chief minister told officials to intensify development of tourism infrastructure in the state with special focus on eco-tourism, heritage conservation and urban forests.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to develop Taramati Baradari into a premier tourism destination with enhanced visitor amenities and transform Durgam Cheruvu into a full-fledged tourist attraction with world-class facilities. Revanth also directed the officials to modernise the Manjeera and Dilkusha guest houses to improve hospitality standards.

The chief minister directed the officials to jointly develop Forest department lands within the CURE limits as eco-tourism destinations in coordination with the Tourism department. He said that eco parks across Hyderabad should be developed on the lines of Gurranguda Eco Park. He also directed them to develop forest lands in the Future City to international standards as urban forest destinations. Appoint a special officer to expedite the implementation of Urban Forest projects, he said.