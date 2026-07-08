1 lakh Indiramma houses in Hyderabad soon: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that his government would soon construct one lakh houses in Hyderabad under Indiramma Housing Scheme and hand them over to the poor families.

“So far, the government has sanctioned seven lakh houses to the poor in rural areas. Construction of 4.5 lakh houses have already been completed. In urban areas, land prices have become costlier than gold. Poor people are unable to afford even a square yard due to high prices. That’ why the government has decided to construct one lakh houses in Hyderabad,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a Balamrutham production plant of Telangana Food Corporation at IDA, Nacharam in the presence of Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka.

Stating that the government was focusing on women empowerment, he reiterated that he will not rest until he creates one crore women crorepatis by 2034. The government is preparing policies to achieve that goal, he added.

The chief minister further said that working women have saved about Rs 10,000 per month by availing the benefits of free bus ride scheme.

“The government has spent Rs 11,000 crore under this scheme in the last 30 months. Not only providing free bus ride, we helped women own 1,000 buses,” he said.

The chief minister further said that his government issued new ration cards and is currently distributing superfine rice through ration shops. In all the government offices, canteen contracts have been given to the SHG groups, he added.

Revanth also said that the government has provided bank linkages to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore for SHGs and paid Rs 2,000 crore to banks towards interest free loans.