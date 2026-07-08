Continue bullet-proof car for ex-IPS officer: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to consider a representation by retired IPS officer and BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar against the withdrawal of his bullet-proof vehicle and pass appropriate orders. Until then, the vehicle shall continue to be provided to him.

Justice T Madhavi Devi disposed of Praveen Kumar’s writ petition challenging the state’s decision to recall the vehicle despite his claim of continuing threats from CPI (Maoist) extremists.

The court directed the DGP to consider the petitioner’s representation dated June 23, 2026. It held that if the authorities conclude the vehicle is no longer required, they must first issue a show-cause notice and provide him an opportunity to respond before taking any adverse decision.