Councillor booked for ‘bid’ to molest woman in Telangana

JANGAON: A councillor from Station Ghanpur municipality has been booked for allegedly attempting to molest a woman in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the victim’s son, R Yellender, dialled 100 after his wife noticed an unclothed man entering the first-floor room where his mother was asleep and bolting the door from inside at around 12.30 am.

Police rushed to the house and, after forcing open the door, found 9th ward councillor S Sampath Raj, a resident of nearby Chagal village, inside the room. He was taken into custody.

Officials said the accused had allegedly arrived in a car, parked it outside the complainant’s house and entered the premises before making his way to the room where the woman was sleeping.