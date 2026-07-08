Four-laning works worth Rs 338 crore launched in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for four-lane road projects worth Rs 338 crore in the Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the trust reposed in him by the people and party workers of Ibrahimpatnam had allowed him to serve as the state’s Roads and Buildings Minister, adding that it was his responsibility to live up to their expectations.

Emphasising the government’s focus on strengthening road infrastructure, Venkat Reddy said road works worth Rs 85 crore had already been completed, while projects valued at Rs 275 crore were under execution. He directed officials to prepare proposals for additional road works worth Rs 100 crore.