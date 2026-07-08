Four-laning works worth Rs 338 crore launched in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for four-lane road projects worth Rs 338 crore in the Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
Addressing the gathering, the minister said the trust reposed in him by the people and party workers of Ibrahimpatnam had allowed him to serve as the state’s Roads and Buildings Minister, adding that it was his responsibility to live up to their expectations.
Emphasising the government’s focus on strengthening road infrastructure, Venkat Reddy said road works worth Rs 85 crore had already been completed, while projects valued at Rs 275 crore were under execution. He directed officials to prepare proposals for additional road works worth Rs 100 crore.
The minister said development should remain a shared goal irrespective of political affiliations. He added that the government was working to ease traffic congestion, expand the national highway network and fulfil its promises to accelerate Telangana’s development.
MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said more than 140 road works worth Rs 338 crore had been taken up in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency. He also said government schools were being upgraded into Telangana Public Schools and directed officials to prepare proposals for a flyover and an underpass at Lakshmireddypalem.