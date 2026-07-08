Gurukul building owners threaten pullout over dues

NALGONDA: Private property owners who have leased buildings to the Telangana government’s SC, ST, BC and Minority Gurukul Educational Institutions Societies have threatened to withdraw their premises if long-pending rental dues are not cleared, and submitted a representation to the societies’ secretaries in Hyderabad on Tuesday seeking immediate payment.

Association president A Devendar Reddy urged the societies to clear all pending rents within a week, saying delayed payments had pushed building owners into financial distress.

The association also opposed GST deductions from rent, demanded registered rental agreements and warned it would stop leasing buildings to the government if the issues were not resolved within a week.

After submitting the representation, the association leaders also met Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and submitted a memorandum.

The leaders told TNIE that the minister immediately spoke to the finance secretary and initiated steps to resolve the issues.