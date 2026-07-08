Hyderabad no. 2 in salaries among southern metros

HYDERABAD: With an average monthly salary of Rs 31,153 for regular wage and salaried employees, Greater Hyderabad has emerged as the second highest-paying metropolitan labour market in southern India after Bengaluru (Rs 34,323), according to the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) latest report on labour market dynamics in India’s 46 million-plus cities.
Based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, the report shows Hyderabad outperforming the average of India’s 46 million-plus cities on several labour market indicators, supported by its IT, services and diversified economy.
Among the seven southern million-plus cities covered, Bengaluru topped the rankings in average monthly salary at Rs 34,323, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 31,153), Coimbatore (Rs 29,537), Chennai (Rs 28,955), Visakhapatnam (Rs 28,802), Vijayawada (Rs 22,859) and Madurai (Rs 20,580).
Hyderabad also ranked second in daily wages for casual workers at Rs 784, behind Chennai (Rs 802). Self-employed workers earned an average Rs 30,075 a month, placing the city fourth after Bengaluru (Rs 36,314), Coimbatore (Rs 35,912) and Chennai (Rs 30,536).
The city recorded a Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of 55.5%, the third highest among the southern cities after Bengaluru (56.3%) and Visakhapatnam (56.2%). Its Worker Population Ratio (WPR) stood at 51.7%, ranking fourth behind Bengaluru and Coimbatore (54.7% each) and Visakhapatnam (52.8%).
Hyderabad’s unemployment rate was 6.8%, higher than Bengaluru (2.8%), Chennai (4.4%) and Visakhapatnam (6.0%), but lower than Vijayawada (6.9%) and Madurai (11.6%).
The report said nearly 77% of Hyderabad’s workforce was employed in the services sector, reflecting the dominance of IT, financial services, trade and other service industries.
Workers in Hyderabad logged an average 51 hours of work per week, the second highest among the southern million-plus cities. Vijayawada led with 51.9 hours, while Coimbatore (49.5), Bengaluru (48.9 hours), Madurai (48.7), Chennai (47.1) and Visakhapatnam (46.2) recorded lower averages.