Hyderabad no. 2 in salaries among southern metros

HYDERABAD: With an average monthly salary of Rs 31,153 for regular wage and salaried employees, Greater Hyderabad has emerged as the second highest-paying metropolitan labour market in southern India after Bengaluru (Rs 34,323), according to the National Statistics Office’s (NSO) latest report on labour market dynamics in India’s 46 million-plus cities.

Based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, the report shows Hyderabad outperforming the average of India’s 46 million-plus cities on several labour market indicators, supported by its IT, services and diversified economy.

Among the seven southern million-plus cities covered, Bengaluru topped the rankings in average monthly salary at Rs 34,323, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 31,153), Coimbatore (Rs 29,537), Chennai (Rs 28,955), Visakhapatnam (Rs 28,802), Vijayawada (Rs 22,859) and Madurai (Rs 20,580).

Hyderabad also ranked second in daily wages for casual workers at Rs 784, behind Chennai (Rs 802). Self-employed workers earned an average Rs 30,075 a month, placing the city fourth after Bengaluru (Rs 36,314), Coimbatore (Rs 35,912) and Chennai (Rs 30,536).