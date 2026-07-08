Minister Surekha urges CM Revanth to act against MLA over review meeting

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against MLA Kadiyam Srihari for allegedly conducting a review with Endowments department officials without her knowledge.

She wanted the chief minister to seek an explanation from Srihari and give him clear directions to respect the Constitutional powers of the ministers. She also wanted Revanth to refer the matter to the Congress disciplinary committee and take suitable action against Srihari.

In her written complaint, Surekha said that Srihari conducting a review in his capacity as an MLA violates business rules.

“Station Ghanpur MLA conducted a review with Endowments director and other officials in Endowments office in Boggulakunta in Hyderabad without informing my office. If the MLA has any issues related to Endowments department or temples, he should consult me or the officials or submit a representation to me. But he did not follow such rules,” the minister said in her letter.

The MLA office also released a press statement informing that Srihari had directed the officials to prepare plans for development works and also take steps to protect the temple lands and submit a report within a month, the minister said.

“All these decisions have to be taken by the minister concerned. However, ignoring the minister and holding a meeting with officials has set an unwarranted precedent,” she said, adding that the MLA’s action has challenged the very powers of the minister.

She also informed the chief minister that Srihari, who switched his loyalties from BRS to Congress, provoked public representatives from erstwhile Warangal district and carried out a false campaign against her in the past.