Retd teacher dies by suicide in Telangana

JANGAON: A retired teacher, P Mallaiah, died by suicide at his residence in Purnima Colony in Jangaon town on Tuesday, allegedly due to financial distress. He reportedly left behind a 20-page suicide note stating that his retirement benefits amounting to Rs 10.77 lakh had not been released by the government despite a wait of 21 months. He also alleged that his brothers-in-law, Gunti Rathnakar and Manohar, had failed to repay loans he had extended to them, causing him financial hardship and mental distress.

In the note, Mallaiah reportedly appealed to the police to take action against them.

Family members, with the help of neighbours, broke open the door after Mallaiah failed to respond and found him hanging. Police recovered a suicide note and shifted the body to Government Hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)