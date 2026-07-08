Telangana credits sustained efforts for Tadicherla-2 coal block allocation

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the allocation of the Tadicherla-2 coal block to Singareni Collieries Company Limited by the Centre is the result of the state government’s sustained efforts over the past two years.
Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy for approving the allocation, describing it as a major boost for Singareni’s long-term future.
In a press statement issued here, Vikramarka said he had personally pursued the allocation on multiple occasions, beginning with a meeting with then Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on March 7, 2024.
He said he reiterated the request during the Centre’s coal block auction programme in Hyderabad in June 2024, met Union Minister G Kishan Reddy again on November 27, 2024, and renewed the demand during his recent visit to Delhi in May this year.
The deputy chief minister also recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and sought allocation of the Tadicherla and other coal blocks to Singareni.
Highlighting the significance of the project, he said the Tadicherla-2 open-cast block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district contains 434.14 million tonnes of geological reserves, of which around 340 million tonnes are mineable.
With an annual production target of 10 million tonnes, the block is expected to support mining operations for nearly 40 years and produce high-quality G-9 grade coal, he said.
Vikramarka further said that the project would generate direct and indirect employment for over 3,000 people, strengthen the socio-economic development of the Bhupalpally region, improve rail, road and other infrastructure, and ensure long-term coal security for Telangana’s power and industrial sectors.
“This allocation would play a crucial role in Singareni’s expansion plans and help the company achieve its target of 100 million tonnes of annual coal production,” he said, while urging the Union government to allocate more coal blocks to Singareni in the future.