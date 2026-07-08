Telangana credits sustained efforts for Tadicherla-2 coal block allocation

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the allocation of the Tadicherla-2 coal block to Singareni Collieries Company Limited by the Centre is the result of the state government’s sustained efforts over the past two years.

Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy for approving the allocation, describing it as a major boost for Singareni’s long-term future.

In a press statement issued here, Vikramarka said he had personally pursued the allocation on multiple occasions, beginning with a meeting with then Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on March 7, 2024.

He said he reiterated the request during the Centre’s coal block auction programme in Hyderabad in June 2024, met Union Minister G Kishan Reddy again on November 27, 2024, and renewed the demand during his recent visit to Delhi in May this year.

The deputy chief minister also recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and sought allocation of the Tadicherla and other coal blocks to Singareni.