Telangana girl forced to swallow pen cap, parents allege ragging

ADILABAD: A suspected ragging incident at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls School in Khagaznagar mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad has come to light after the parents of a Class 10 student informed the Khagaznagar rural police.
According to the parents, four girl students allegedly tied U Shruthi’s hands, blindfolded her and forced her to swallow a pen cap on the night of July 4 following a quarrel.
The alleged assault came to light the next morning when Shruthi complained of uneasiness and reportedly lost consciousness. School staff informed her parents, who rushed her to a hospital in Mancherial. Doctors, after conducting a scan, found the pen cap lodged inside her body and removed it. Her condition is stated to be stable.
Following the incident, the parents approached the Khagaznagar rural police on July 6. Acting on the information, police launched an inquiry.
Preliminary findings suggest that students at the school had formed groups and that an altercation between some of them escalated into the alleged ragging incident. Allegations have also surfaced that teachers failed to maintain proper supervision.
Local bodies additional collector and in-charge district educational officer Yuvraj Marmat said details of the incident were being collected and a report would be submitted to the district collector.
However, no case has been registered so far and further investigation is underway.
It may be recalled that the incident comes a day after Sai Shruthi (17), a first-year Intermediate BiPC student, went missing from a KGBV college and hostel in of Mancherial district on July 5.