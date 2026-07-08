Telangana girl forced to swallow pen cap, parents allege ragging

ADILABAD: A suspected ragging incident at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls School in Khagaznagar mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad has come to light after the parents of a Class 10 student informed the Khagaznagar rural police.

According to the parents, four girl students allegedly tied U Shruthi’s hands, blindfolded her and forced her to swallow a pen cap on the night of July 4 following a quarrel.

The alleged assault came to light the next morning when Shruthi complained of uneasiness and reportedly lost consciousness. School staff informed her parents, who rushed her to a hospital in Mancherial. Doctors, after conducting a scan, found the pen cap lodged inside her body and removed it. Her condition is stated to be stable.