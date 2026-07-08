Telangana HC tells Revenue dept to explain citizen service mechanism

Expressing concern over the mounting number of writ petitions triggered by delays in routine revenue administration, the Telangana High Court has directed the Revenue department to explain the mechanism in place for delivering citizen services. The court directed the Revenue principal secretary to submit a detailed affidavit within four weeks outlining the SOP, timelines for various services, and the grievance redressal system. Hearing the matter, Justice NV Shravan Kumar observed that the High Court was inundated with petitions involving almost identical grievances against revenue authorities.

HC seeks details of police vacancies, recruitment status

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed counter-affidavit on the total number of vacancies in the Police department and the status of recruitment notifications issued to fill them within one week. A bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a PIL filed by Help the People Charitable Trust chairman Keethinedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, alleging that the state had failed to fill a large number of sanctioned police posts. The petitioner contended that the prolonged delay violated Articles 14, 21 and 41 of the Constitution.