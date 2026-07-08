Telangana probes alleged illegal land transactions through Dharani portal

HYDERABAD: Even as the BRS on Tuesday alleged that 22,000 illegal land transactions worth around Rs 10,000 crore had taken place through the Bhu Bharati portal, the state government is learnt to be focusing on alleged irregular land transactions that reportedly occurred through the erstwhile Dharani portal in Sircilla and Siddipet districts.
According to sources, a nine-member committee comprising officials from the Revenue, Police, Cybercrime and IT departments, constituted recently to probe alleged illegal land transactions carried out through Dharani during the BRS regime, is expected to submit its report within the next 10 days.
Sources said a forensic audit of the transactions had reportedly revealed unauthorised entries in the portal through the alleged misuse of certain modules. Since the Bhu Bharati portal introduced by the Congress government is built on the technology used for Dharani, officials suspect that the same vulnerabilities could have persisted in the new system. The committee has therefore also been asked to examine transactions carried out through Bhu Bharati.
Meanwhile, addressing the media on Tuesday, BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar alleged that nearly 22,000 land transactions worth about Rs 10,000 crore had been carried out through the Bhu Bharati under the supervision of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. He alleged that changes were made to land records without the knowledge of landowners and urged farmers to verify their records to ensure that no unauthorised alterations had been made.
He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the revenue minister of undermining people’s property rights.
He claimed that unauthorised changes to land records had taken place in Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts.
Referring to the minister’s earlier statements on alleged irregularities, he said Srinivasa Reddy himself had spoken about a scam involving Rs 3.95 crore. He claimed that 13 guntas of land in Serilingampally had been transferred to an infra firm without the knowledge of the landowner.
He also alleged that more than 200 acres of land had been transferred in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts and claimed that those involved were sharing 50% of the proceeds.