Telangana probes alleged illegal land transactions through Dharani portal

HYDERABAD: Even as the BRS on Tuesday alleged that 22,000 illegal land transactions worth around Rs 10,000 crore had taken place through the Bhu Bharati portal, the state government is learnt to be focusing on alleged irregular land transactions that reportedly occurred through the erstwhile Dharani portal in Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

According to sources, a nine-member committee comprising officials from the Revenue, Police, Cybercrime and IT departments, constituted recently to probe alleged illegal land transactions carried out through Dharani during the BRS regime, is expected to submit its report within the next 10 days.

Sources said a forensic audit of the transactions had reportedly revealed unauthorised entries in the portal through the alleged misuse of certain modules. Since the Bhu Bharati portal introduced by the Congress government is built on the technology used for Dharani, officials suspect that the same vulnerabilities could have persisted in the new system. The committee has therefore also been asked to examine transactions carried out through Bhu Bharati.