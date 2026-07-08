Will hand over KLIS to KCR but after debate in joint session: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was ready to convene a joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council if former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote to the Speaker seeking a debate on the Kaleshwaram project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he was ready to hand over the barrages — the key components of the scheme to the BRS supremo to restore.

“We will request the Speaker and the Council Chairman to conduct a joint session on the Kaleshwaram project. Let us also allow experts into the House with the Speaker’s permission. We are ready for a debate whenever KCR writes to the Speaker. We will also write to the Speaker. Let us discuss facts,” Revanth said.

He added: “We will hand over the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages to KCR. Let us see what he will do. Remove L&T and the other contractors, appoint KCR as the main contractor and hand over the entire Kaleshwaram project to him. Ask him to restore it. If KCR gives good suggestions, the government is ready to adopt them.”

Questioning why KCR was not willing to debate the issue, Revanth asked: “Don’t you have responsibility? Are you not drawing a salary? Don’t you have the status of Leader of the Opposition?” He alleged that the Kaleshwaram project was executed in haste “to loot thousands of crores” within two to three years and accused the BRS of spreading “misconceptions” about the project.

The chief minister made the remarks after attending a PowerPoint presentation titled “The Collapse of Kaleshwaram Project”, delivered by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Praja Bhavan.

Referring to BRS leaders’ demand that the project be handed over to KCR for a week, Revanth said: “KCR is not directly asking. He is sending half-knowledge persons to make the demand.”

Responding to criticism over the government’s decision not to lift water despite inflows, he said: “The Kaleshwaram project was designed to utilise floodwaters. When El Niño conditions prevail, how will floods come?”