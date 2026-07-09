Alert issued for moderate rain across Telangana, residents advised caution

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places across Telangana over the next three days. It has also warned of strong surface winds reaching 50–60 kmph on Thursday, with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph likely to continue on Friday. Residents have been advised to exercise caution, especially during outdoor activities.

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, isolated parts of the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on July 9 and 10.

The weather department said the well-marked low-pressure area that influenced weather over central India in recent days has moved to northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.6 km above mean sea level and is expected to move north-northwestward before recurving northeastward.

As the system has moved away from Telangana, the IMD said it is unlikely to have any significant impact on the state’s weather. Rainfall activity is therefore expected to remain limited to isolated light to moderate showers rather than widespread monsoon rain.