Anti-Corruption Bureau: Suspended DSP strategised corruption

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has alleged that suspended DSP Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, alias Bheem Reddy, adopted an unusual method of holding assets through alleged benamidars by first purchasing properties in his own name and later having the sale deeds cancelled so that they could be registered in the names of others.

According to the remand report, Bheem Reddy initially purchased properties in his own name and subsequently got the sale deeds cancelled, after which the properties were allegedly registered in the names of benamidars while he continued to enjoy their benefits.

The ACB conducted searches at seven locations in Hyderabad on July 2 and allegedly unearthed assets held in the names of Bheem Reddy, his relatives and alleged benamidars. During the searches, officials seized a Samsung mobile phone from Bheem Reddy’s wife, S Bhagya Laxmi. According to the remand report, a search of the phone’s gallery revealed photographs of handwritten pages titled “Property List, Chardam before letter dated: 11/May/2026”, purportedly detailing the assets and investments of the accused officer.